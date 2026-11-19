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Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Brighton centre-back Luka Vušković as they begin planning for the long-term future of their defence.

The 19-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s standout young defenders since completing a £46million move from Tottenham last summer.

His performances have quickly attracted some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but Liverpool now appear determined to position themselves near the front of the queue.

Liverpool are working on Vušković deal

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are already carrying out due diligence over a potential summer move and currently view Vušković as their leading defensive target.

The Croatia international has become crucial to Fabian Hürzeler’s Brighton side, and his rapid development has convinced Liverpool that he could eventually succeed Virgil van Dijk.

Brighton are understandably reluctant to lose a player they only signed a few months ago and are expected to demand at least £100million before seriously considering a sale.

Liverpool also face competition from Real Madrid and other European giants.

A CaughtOffside report says Liverpool are monitoring Vušković regularly and view him as an elite prospect, although the defender reportedly dreams of playing for Real Madrid one day.

Vušković looks ideal for the Premier League giants

Liverpool’s interest makes considerable sense.

Vušković is already dominant in the air, physically imposing and comfortable defending large spaces, all qualities required from a centre-back in Andoni Iraola’s aggressive system.

His age is another major attraction. Liverpool would potentially be buying a defender capable of anchoring their back line for the next decade rather than simply replacing Van Dijk for a few seasons.

The problem is Brighton’s valuation. Paying close to £100m for a 19-year-old defender would represent an enormous gamble, even for someone with Vušković’s potential.

The Reds should therefore continue laying the groundwork without allowing the situation to become an auction.

If Van Dijk moves on next summer, spending heavily on an elite successor becomes easier to justify. But Liverpool also have other young centre-backs on their radar and should retain alternatives.

Vušković may be the outstanding option, but at £100m, Liverpool need to be convinced he can become one of the best defenders in Europe.

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