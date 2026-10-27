Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola reacts (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic as they assess potential defensive reinforcements ahead of the 2027 summer transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Reds are among the clubs monitoring the Croatian international, but Brighton have made their position clear regarding his future.

Luka Vuskovic attracts Liverpool interest

The 19-year-old has made an impressive impact since joining Brighton from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, quickly establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most promising young centre-backs. He has started all eight league matches so far this season, underlining his importance to Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Liverpool are seen as admirers of Vuskovic as they consider their long-term defensive plans. Virgil van Dijk’s future could become a key factor in their recruitment strategy, and the Croatian’s composure, aerial ability, and quality in possession could make him an attractive option.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the youngster, increasing the competition for his signature. However, Liverpool’s interest faces a significant obstacle, with Brighton determined to retain a player they only signed a few months ago.

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Brighton demand huge fee for Vuskovic

However, convincing Brighton to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Seagulls paid a club-record £46 million to sign the defender from Tottenham and have secured his services on a five-year contract, with an option to extend for another season.

Sources indicate that Brighton value Vuskovic at around £100 million and have no plans to entertain offers at this stage. His impressive performances have strengthened their resolve to keep him, meaning Liverpool may have to explore alternative targets.

The Reds could still monitor his development throughout the campaign, particularly if they decide to prioritise a long-term successor to Van Dijk.

Vuskovic’s rapid progress suggests that his value could continue rising, making any potential transfer increasingly expensive. Liverpool may therefore need to act decisively if an opportunity emerges, although Brighton’s firm stance makes a January departure highly unlikely.

With Real Madrid also interested, the Croatian could become one of Europe’s most sought-after young defenders next summer.