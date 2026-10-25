Liverpool & Chelsea competing to sign "special talent" their rivals let go

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly both among the big clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Brighton’s impressive young centre-back Luka Vuskovic.
The 19-year-old has been a top performer in the Premier League since his summer move from Tottenham to Brighton, while he also caught the eye on loan at Hamburg last season.
It’s a bit puzzling as to why Spurs let him go, and it increasingly looks like a big mistake as Europe’s elite are now closely tracking this elite talent.
Liverpool and Real Madrid have been mentioned as Vuskovic’s main suitors by Football Insider, while there’s also interest from Chelsea, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, as reported by TEAMtalk.
Can Liverpool win race for “special talent” Luka Vuskovic?
Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, Pete O’Rourke said: “He looks like a special talent – there’s no getting away from that. This form is going to attract interest from top clubs, not just in the Premier League but across Europe.
“There’s been talk of Real Madrid also being interested in Vuskovic, and I’m sure Liverpool are as well. A lot of the top guns are keeping tabs on the Croatian international because he does look like a player with huge potential who probably will only get better and better.”
It’s certainly easy to see why LFC might be one of Vuskovic’s strongest suitors, as they’ll soon surely need to think about bringing in a long-term successor to ageing Virgil van Dijk.
The Reds also lost Ibrahima Konate in the summer, so are arguably a little short of defensive depth as it is.
Chelsea might also be a tempting project for Vuskovic, though, due to their commitment to developing young players.
The Blues would surely guarantee the Croatia international a first-team place straight away, and they would also surely benefit from bringing in an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana.
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Spurs made a big mistake in letting Viscovic go as well as Lankshear. We are improving and, hopefully, we will soon be able to maintain and attract top talent as well.