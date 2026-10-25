Liverpool & Chelsea competing to sign "special talent" their rivals let go

Luka Vuskovic in action for Brighton (Photo by Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly both among the big clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Brighton’s impressive young centre-back Luka Vuskovic.

The 19-year-old has been a top performer in the Premier League since his summer move from Tottenham to Brighton, while he also caught the eye on loan at Hamburg last season.

It’s a bit puzzling as to why Spurs let him go, and it increasingly looks like a big mistake as Europe’s elite are now closely tracking this elite talent.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been mentioned as Vuskovic’s main suitors by Football Insider, while there’s also interest from Chelsea, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Can Liverpool win race for “special talent” Luka Vuskovic?