Sources: Liverpool "surprised" at transfer development, Reds on alert as target could now move for €100m

Luka Vuskovic warming up for Brighton (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

I posted an exclusive this morning about Liverpool’s interest in Levi Colwill and the whole situation there, but I can now also provide a quick update on another top target of theirs: Luka Vuskovic.

There has been a lot of speculation linking Vuskovic with Liverpool and other top clubs in recent times, and I can confirm that the Reds’ interest in the Brighton centre-back is really strong, as first reported via the Daily Briefing Substack.

Liverpool have been alongside the likes of Bayern Munich in closely monitoring Vuskovic’s rise, with the 19-year-old really catching the eye on loan at Hamburg last season.

I’m reliably told by sources in the industry that senior Anfield figures were “surprised” when Tottenham decided to sell Vuskovic to Brighton. Although Spurs have a 20% sell-on clause and can match any future bids for the Croatia international, they do not have a buy-back clause. This has encouraged Liverpool as they scour the market for centre-backs.

Liverpool looking at Luka Vuskovic and Levi Colwill

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

There is a recognition at Liverpool that work needs to start on finding Virgil van Dijk’s successor, with the Merseyside giants making Vuskovic their top target, as well as considering Chelsea’s Colwill.

As mentioned in my report earlier, however, it’s clear that Chelsea don’t want to sell Colwill, and hope to start talks with him over a new contract soon. Vuskovic may be more realistic, with Brighton known for cashing in on their stars and making a big profit on them in most transfer windows.

Vuskovic’s strong start to life with the Seagulls has already, I’m told, left senior figures at the club under no illusion that they’re going to face a major struggle to keep hold of him next summer.

Make no mistake, however, any interested clubs will likely have to pay over €100m, perhaps somewhere in the region of £85-90m.

“Brighton are realistic and pragmatic about this, they know, because it’s part of their whole strategy, that eventually Vuskovic is going to leave for big money,” one source said. “Liverpool view him as elite, and perfect to slot in to Andoni Iraola’s system.”

Early indications are that Liverpool are aware of Vuskovic being set to be given a huge asking price, but “that won’t put them off,” according to one well-placed source.

Luka Vuskovic is in elite company

If Vuskovic passes the eye test, then there are also plenty of stats to illustrate just how good he’s been for Brighton.

See below for a look at his aerial duel success rate against his pass accuracy

While Vuskovic could perhaps work on his passing, he’s still young and has the defensive basics absolutely nailed on, putting him in a very similar category to Van Dijk.

He arguably also already looks like a more solid option than Jeremy Jacquet, whose done well since joining LFC this summer.

What do you think about Vuskovic and the idea of him slotting into this Liverpool team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!