Piero Hincapie in action for Bayer Leverkusen. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly preparing to strengthen their defensive options during the January transfer window, with Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie emerging as one of the players on their radar.

According to a Sports Illustrated report, the Spanish giants are determined to bring in a left-footed centre-back as Hansi Flick looks to address defensive shortcomings in his squad.

The Barcelona manager has had to deal with several defensive injuries this season, and the club is now exploring potential reinforcements ahead of the winter transfer window.

Piero Hincapie attracts Barcelona interest

Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Manchester City’s Josko Gvardiol have reportedly been considered, while Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez is another name on Barcelona’s shortlist.

However, Arsenal’s Hincapie is also attracting attention from the Catalan outfit. The Ecuadorian international’s ability to play both centre-back and left-back makes him an attractive option for Flick.

A move could prove difficult, though, with Fabrizio Romano casting serious doubt on Arsenal allowing the defender to leave mid-season.

Discussing speculation surrounding a possible swap deal involving Hincapie and Alejandro Balde, Romano said: “Arsenal have no intention to sell Hincapie.”

He added that the Gunners are extremely satisfied with their defensive options and have no plans to change their backline in January.

Romano also highlighted the versatile defender’s importance to Mikel Arteta, describing his ability to play multiple defensive positions as a major asset.

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Barcelona face difficult January transfer negotiations

Barcelona’s interest in Hincapie is understandable, considering their need for greater depth at the back. However, convincing Arsenal to negotiate could be a significant challenge.

The Gunners consider the 24-year-old an important part of their defensive setup, and it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will pursue alternative targets instead.

With several defensive options under consideration, Flick’s side will need to identify a realistic signing if it wants to address its defensive concerns in January.