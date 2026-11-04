(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie as Deco looks to strengthen Hansi Flick’s defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Sport, the Catalan giants have identified the Ecuadorian international as a potential defensive addition, with the club’s sporting director already exploring the possibility of bringing him to Camp Nou.

Piero Hincapie emerges as a Barcelona transfer target

Barcelona are keen to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit, and Hincapie could be an attractive option for the Spanish giants. The 24-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Arsenal this season, which could potentially open the door for a January departure.

The Ecuadorian international has several qualities that make him an appealing target for Flick. He is naturally left-footed and comfortable operating both as a centre-back and left-back, offering the German manager valuable tactical flexibility.

Hincapie also has considerable experience at the highest level, having previously impressed during his time at Bayer Leverkusen before moving to the Premier League.

Reports suggest Deco and Flick have received positive assessments of the defender, with the Barcelona sporting director reportedly making initial contact with his representatives to understand his willingness to consider a move.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Arsenal could make things difficult for Barcelona

However, convincing Arsenal to part ways with Hincapie mid-campaign could prove challenging for Barcelona.

Mikel Arteta remains reluctant to weaken his squad during the January transfer window, particularly with the Gunners competing across multiple competitions. Despite the defender’s limited involvement this season, the Spanish manager may be unwilling to sanction his departure.

Barcelona will therefore need to assess their options carefully before making a formal approach. Hincapie’s versatility and potential make him an interesting addition, but Arsenal’s stance could ultimately determine whether the Catalan giants can turn their reported interest into a concrete transfer.

Real Madrid have also been linked with Hincapie.