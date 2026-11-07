"It's a possibility" - Fabrizio Romano delivers double Arsenal transfer update

Piero Hincapie and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has posted an intriguing Arsenal transfer update, stating that he does not expect Piero Hincapie to leave, while a new attacker could come in this January.

Despite some recent speculation about Hincapie possibly heading to Barcelona, and that opening up the possibility for Arsenal to do a swap deal with the Catalan giants, Romano insists the Ecuador international won’t be going anywhere.

Posting on his YouTube channel, Romano has made it clear that Arsenal don’t want to let Hincapie go or make any changes to their defence.

Hincapie only joined Arsenal permanently this summer following an initial loan from Bayer Leverkusen, and it certainly seems strange that they’d move him on that quickly.

Arsenal to keep Piero Hincapie, says Fabrizio Romano

“When it’s about Piero Hincapie and the swap deal between Arsenal and Barcelona, I don’t see this happening for one reason: Arsenal have no intention to sell Hincapie,” Romano said.

“Arsenal have no intention to change anything in their back four for the January transfer window. They are super happy with the players they have.

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“Piero Hincapie can play as a centre-back, as a left-back; he’s a very important player for Mikel Arteta, and so I don’t see this one happening.”

Arsenal fans will surely be relieved by this news, as the 24-year-old has shone during his time at the Emirates Stadium, and could have an important role to play due to first-choice left-back Riccardo Calafiori often proving quite injury-prone.

Arsenal open to signing new attacking players

Romano added that Arsenal could be open to bringing in attacking reinforcements if the right opportunity comes along.

It’s not often we see AFC rushing into the market in the middle of the season, but it seems Romano wouldn’t rule it out.

“I expect Arsenal to be opportunistic in the sense that, if there is the right opportunity on the market… we know January is never an easy market, and Arsenal’s mindset in the last four or five years has always been very clear: in January, either there is the right opportunity, or they prefer to wait,” the Italian journalist said.

“Arsenal want to be smart. If there is the right opportunity, especially in attack, Arsenal can make something happen, but it has to be the right player under the right conditions.

“A new signing up front is something that I would not rule out for Arsenal. I think it’s a possibility, but as of the 6th of November, we are not in a position to guarantee that Arsenal will sign a striker or will sign a forward, because this depends obviously on the opportunities.”