“Didn’t happen once” – Arteta defends training methods after losing two players in freak post match coincidence

Mikel Arteta in his press conference.

Mikel Arteta has bemoaned the freak injuries that have cost him two players, and defended his training methods in response.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

You don’t often see players getting injured in the warm-down after a game. In fact, its whole purpose is to prevent. Injuries. But somehow Arsenal managed to pick up two in one session after his team’s win over Leeds on Saturday.

Both Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi managed to hurt themselves, and both are set to miss tomorrow’s game against Lille at the very least.

Arteta defends his training methods after double freak injury

Mikel Arteta has just been speaking in his pre-Champions League press conference, and he sounds appropriately exasperated by the whole thing.

“In two very unfortunate actions, we lost two players, and yeah, not great. We need to assess them today. They have further scans to see where they are and they will have that time frame, how long they’re going to be out for.”

He defended his methods, which had been implicitly blamed for the issues in the questions some journalists asked:

“When you play these kind of small-sided games, there is contact, and these things happen. They didn’t happen once last season, and we did it 37 times I think it was.”

His conclusion was that both will be out tomorrow, and Hincapie could be out even longer:

“They’re both going to miss tomorrow’s match, that’s for sure, and today they’re going to have a further scan and probably tomorrow we’ll know more.

“Then we’ll see how they’re going to go. Piero’s one looks a little bit more serious I think, but we’ll have to wait and see.”