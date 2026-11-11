Arsenal could use Andrea Berta connection to sign Bukayo Saka replacement in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the win vs Hull City at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on a potential January transfer window deal for Real Madrid forward Endrick as they eye cover for the injured Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners failed to bring in a top class attacking player during the summer despite being linked with big names like Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers at the time, so they could do with trying again in January.

Endrick’s lack of playing time at Real Madrid could make him a serious option, and it seems Berta also has connections with the Brazil international’s representatives, according to talkSPORT.

The report suggests that Endrick is available this winter, having been offered to a number of Premier League clubs, so this certainly seems like one to watch.

Our recent information on Endrick transfer situation

Some of the details in talkSPORT’s piece are similar to what we were told about Endrick recently, with the player’s agents keen to get the 20-year-old a move this January due to his struggles at the Bernabeu.

Our understanding has been that although Arsenal have had some historic interest, they are not currently actively pursuing Endrick, with more concrete interest coming from Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Tottenham.

One significant issue in the past has been that Real Madrid are not keen to let Endrick go, so that could still be an issue, and it might mean clubs are more likely to sign him in a straight loan deal, rather than in any kind of arrangement involving an option to buy permanently.

Can Endrick turn his career around?

Endrick arrived at Real Madrid as one of the most highly-rated young talents in world football after catching the eye at Palmeiras.

A quick and skilful forward who can play up front or out wide, Endrick was well known around the world when he was still only 16, but he’s faced a lot of competition for a first-team place in Madrid.

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A loan move could be a good option for him now, and one imagines he’d be ideal to help Arsenal while Saka is out injured.

Still, if he’s struggled for minutes with Los Blancos, he needs to think carefully about his next move, and perhaps just coming in as short-term cover at another big club is not the ideal next step he needs to get his confidence and rhythm back.