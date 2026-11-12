(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven has named Wilson Odobert as one of the most technically gifted players at the club.

The Netherlands international was asked to identify the most skilful player at Tottenham and named Odobert, despite the club boasting several established attacking talents.

Micky van de Ven singles out Wilson Odobert as Tottenham’s most skilful player

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Netherlands international bypassed several high-profile attacking stars in the North London dressing room—including James Maddison, Mohammed Kudus, and Dejan Kulusevski, to single out Odobert for his standout flair on the ball:

“Odobert, but he is injured right now… But I will say Wilson is for sure up there! His feet are so quick, and just technical-wise he’s just a top player.”

Having regularly faced the 21-year-old in training sessions at Hotspur Way, Van de Ven’s endorsement underlines just how highly the squad rates Odobert’s natural dribbling and close control.

Wilson Odobert’s time at Tottenham marred with injuries

Odobert has endured a frustrating spell since joining Tottenham from Burnley in the summer of 2024.

The French winger arrived in North London with a reputation as an exciting young attacker capable of beating defenders and creating opportunities from wide positions.

However, his time has repeatedly been interrupted by injuries.

His latest setback came in February when he suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during a match against Newcastle United.

The injury required a lengthy rehabilitation period and ruled him out for several months.

Season Injury Date Sustained Return / Status Days Sidelined 2025/26 Cruciate ligament tear (knee) 10 Feb 2026 Still recovering 276+ days 2024/25 Hamstring injury 27 Oct 2024 13 Feb 2025 110 2024/25 Hamstring injury 18 Sep 2024 23 Oct 2024 36

Nevertheless, there have recently been encouraging signs regarding his recovery.

Odobert has resumed individual training on the grass, marking an important step towards his return.

Manager Roberto De Zerbi has indicated that the winger is targeting a return to full team training in January, following the festive period.

Odobert could shine under De Zerbi

Odobert’s eventual return could provide De Zerbi with an excellen attacking option.

The Italian coach’s system relies heavily on fearless, technically gifted wide forwards who can isolate full-backs in one-on-one situations and operate in tight spaces.

The Frenchman’s speed could make him particularly effective against teams that defend in compact formations.

With De Zerbi continuing to shape his attacking options, Odobert could have an opportunity to establish himself as an important member of the squad once fully fit.