Liverpool and Man U bidding war could break defender transfer records with Premier League star targeted

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven has only just signed a new contract, but is already considered a target for two of Tottenham’s Premier League rivals.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

After showing a bit of promise at the end of last season, Man U’s project is right back where it’s been for a long time – looking for a team and a manager which can definitively push them in the right direction.

It really looked like parts of the team were coming together, but here we are in October and there’s already big talk about the additions the team need to make to compete at the very top again.

Some are convinced that the Red Devils are still without a top central defender, and that’s something they need to add before they can really get back to the top. After overhauling their attack and their midfield, the defence is up next. TeamTalk today report that the club’s top target has been identified.

Top Premier League teams circle defender

Micky can de Ven came very close to leaving Tottenham in the summer, but instead signed a new contract. Right now it’s not worked out for either party, with Spurs stuck in much the same spiral as Man U.

Liverpool are also being heavily linked with van de Ven as they try to figure out who will be Virgil van Dijk’s long term replacement at the back. Tottenham are in the strongest position here, now they have the Dutch international on a long contract. Any sale would likely break the £80m record for a defender set by Harry Maguire.