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Tottenham have received a massive double injury boost, as star defensive duo Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke have avoided serious long-term lay-offs following initial concerns on international duty.

According to a report from vi.nl journalist Joost Blaauwhof, the damage sustained by both players is minor, offering a ray of hope ahead of their high-stakes domestic return.

Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke not ruled out of Man United game

Tottenham appeared set for a central defensive crisis when both internationals were forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad.

Van de Ven was forced off during Sunday evening’s 2-1 Nations League win over Serbia after opponent Luka Jović accidentally landed with his full weight on his hand and arm.

However, Dutch national team head coach Xavi Simons quickly downplayed fears after the final whistle: “It’s okay. He felt dizzy because he had a lot of pain on his finger. But it’s not a major injury.”

Similarly, Van Hecke was forced out of the Dutch camp after sustaining a foot injury against Serbia.

After returning to London to undergo evaluation with Spurs’ medical personnel, reports indicate his issue is also minor.

Both Van de Ven and Van Hecke remain in line to feature against Manchester United at Old Trafford, depending on their final recovery speed before the weekend.

Spurs have had a horrid start and need a result against Man United

The encouraging medical update comes at a vital juncture for manager Roberto De Zerbi. Tottenham have endured a miserable start to the Premier League season, sitting at the bottom of the table without a single win from their opening five fixtures.

Having both first-choice center-backs available for the trip to Old Trafford removes a major tactical headache for De Zerbi.

With pressure mounting, having his primary defensive pair fit will be crucial as Spurs search for a turnaround performance to jumpstart their campaign.