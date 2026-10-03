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Tottenham have no intention of selling Micky van de Ven amid continued speculation linking the defender with a future move to Liverpool.

The Netherlands international has been mentioned as a potential long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, but Spurs are reportedly relaxed about the situation.

Van de Ven only signed a new contract until 2031 in August and has since been made Tottenham captain, leaving the North London club in a strong position over his future.

Tottenham ‘won’t entertain’ Micky van de Ven sale

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, Pete O’Rourke explained why Tottenham are not concerned by the interest surrounding the 25-year-old.

“Tottenham are quite relaxed about this. They tied down Van de Ven to a new contract in August until 2031.

“So look, Tottenham hold all the aces here, he’s been made club captain as well, so I can’t imagine they’ll be too keen to lose such a key player.”

O’Rourke went on to deliver an emphatic update regarding the possibility of Tottenham sanctioning a transfer.

“Tottenham won’t be entertaining a sale anytime soon. Top players will always attract interest and have suitors, but he’s under a long-term contract at Tottenham and they’re planning for life with Micky van de Ven.”

The length of Van de Ven’s contract means there is little immediate pressure on Spurs to consider offers, while handing him the captaincy further underlines his importance to the club.

Liverpool have been linked with Micky van de Ven

It has previously been reported that Liverpool have identified Van de Ven as a potential candidate to eventually succeed Van Dijk at the heart of their defence.

It is easy to understand why the Dutchman would appeal to Liverpool.

Van de Ven possesses exceptional recovery pace alongside his physical strength and ability on the ball, while he already has extensive Premier League experience.

However, Tottenham’s position means any potential pursuit would be extremely difficult.

With Van de Ven contracted until 2031 and established as club captain, Spurs have little incentive to negotiate over one of their most important players.

Jeremy Jacquet emerging as Liverpool’s Van Dijk successor

Liverpool may also already have a potential long-term Van Dijk successor at Anfield in Jeremy Jacquet.

The young French defender has produced a series of impressive performances since arriving on Merseyside and has already shown encouraging signs alongside Van Dijk.

Jacquet’s recent displays have further strengthened his reputation, including an excellent performance on his full senior debut for France during the international break.

That could reduce the urgency for Liverpool to spend heavily on another centre-back.

Van de Ven’s profile understandably makes him an attractive option, but Tottenham’s refusal to contemplate a sale and Jacquet’s rapid development mean Liverpool may already have a more straightforward solution to their long-term defensive succession plan.