Arsenal to appeal Max Dowman red card in order to avoid huge problem vs Liverpool

Max Dowman reacts after being sent off for Arsenal vs Fleetwood (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly set to appeal the red card given to young winger Max Dowman in the Carabao Cup defeat against Fleetwood Town last night.

The Gunners suffered a surprise Carabao Cup exit as they lost on penalties to the League Two side, and Dowman was given his marching orders towards the end of the game.

The 16-year-old lashed out at an opponent after a heavy challenge, though with hindsight and the benefit of some replays, it looked like a red card was perhaps a bit harsh in that moment.

According to Sam Dean of the Telegraph, it now seems Arsenal hope to appeal the decision and get the much-needed boost of having Dowman back for the game against Liverpool this weekend…

Arsenal are appealing the red card given to Max Dowman against Fleetwood Town last night. They hope a decision will be made ahead of the Liverpool game on Sunday. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) October 28, 2026

Arsenal are away to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon and already face going into that game without Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke as options on the right-hand side.

That could make it crucial to have Dowman in the squad as Mikel Arteta will otherwise be forced to play someone out of position on that side.

Arsenal need Max Dowman for Liverpool trip

Dowman is a hugely exciting talent and it seems only a matter of time before he’s starting Premier League games on a regular basis.

The England teenager could now have an opportunity to get a run of matches while Saka is out, but he’ll need that red card to be overturned for the trip to Anfield this weekend.

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If Arsenal can’t bring Dowman back for this tricky game, then it isn’t clear what else Arteta could try, as he’s simply running out of options.

Christos Tzolis is also already injured, which has seen Eberechi Eze filling in on the left, so if he moves to the right there’s no one available to play on his side.

This might even require a change of formation from Arteta, which is far from ideal for what is already likely to be a very difficult game.