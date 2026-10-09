Club explore ambitious January loan move for Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Rangers are reportedly exploring an ambitious January loan move for Max Dowman, with Arsenal still considering the best next step for one of the brightest young players in English football.



Dowman is only 16, but he is already firmly involved around Mikel Arteta’s senior squad and has shown that he can handle first-team football.

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Rangers are now watching the situation closely in case Arsenal decide that regular starts elsewhere would accelerate his development.

Nothing has been decided yet, though, and the Gunners remain in no rush to send him anywhere.

Rangers waiting on Arsenal decision over Dowman loan

According to Football Insider, Dowman could become available for a temporary move once he turns 17 on December 31, making him eligible to leave Arsenal on loan during the January window.

Rangers are understood to be among his strongest admirers and would be interested if Arsenal give clubs permission to discuss a deal.

The Gunners, however, still expect Dowman to receive significant first-team minutes as the season develops and have no major concerns about his current pathway.

He has already shown why supporters are so excited, scoring twice on his first start of the season against Ipswich Town after making a number of senior appearances during his breakthrough campaign.

Gunners hould only consider if regular football is guaranteed

A Rangers loan would certainly be interesting.

Playing every week at Ibrox would expose Dowman to pressure, physical football and the expectations that come with representing one of Scotland’s biggest clubs. European football could add another useful layer to his development.

But there is also a perfectly good argument for keeping him in London.

Arteta admitted last month that Arsenal could consider a future loan, but stressed that the club had previously been clear about wanting Dowman around the senior squad.

The Standard quoted Arteta saying: “We haven’t really listened to any of the possibilities because we were crystal clear that we wanted to have him in the squad.”

That should remain the deciding factor. Dowman does not need a loan simply because he is young. If Arsenal can give him meaningful minutes themselves, staying may be better than disrupting his development.

If those opportunities start disappearing, however, Rangers would offer a fascinating alternative.

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