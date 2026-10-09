Riccardo Calafiori and Kai Havertz (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly ready to open talks over a new contract for underrated forward Kai Havertz as they continue to sort out deals for their stars.

Mikel Arteta has just committed his future as manager by officially putting pen to paper on a new contract this week, while Declan Rice should be next, as reported here for the Daily Briefing.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It now seems like Havertz could be next, according to journalist Nicolo Schira.

See below for the Italian’s post on his official X account…

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping Havertz stays and commits his future after some impressive performances in big games in recent times, even if his injury record is a bit of a concern.

Kai Havertz’s impact at Arsenal

Havertz joined Arsenal from Chelsea in a slightly surprising move back in the summer of 2023, but he quickly won fans over after some initial scepticism over the deal.

The Germany international looked right at home in Arteta’s tactical set-up, and his 13 Premier League goals in 2023/24 saw the Gunners take the title race right down to the final day of the season.

Havertz saw less playing time due to fitness issues the following year, but still finished with 15 goals in 36 games in all competitions.

As Arsenal won the title last season, the 27-year-old finished the season well, scoring the goal that ultimately secured the title, as well as opening the scoring against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

There could still be more to come from Havertz, who has started this campaign well with goals in big games against Manchester City in the Community Shield and against his former club Chelsea in the Premier League.

AFC might still need something a bit different up front as well, but there’s also likely to continue to be a big role for Havertz to play.