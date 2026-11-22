Mauricio Pochettino reacts during Man United vs Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are now eleven games in to the Premier League season and still don’t have a single clean sheet as they’re 2-0 down to Liverpool at half time.

The Reds struck early through Dominik Szoboszlai’s free-kick after Leny Yoro was sent off, and Florian Wirtz made it 2-0 to Andoni Iraola’s men just a few minutes later.

Needless to say, this is not the start Mauricio Pochettino wanted as Man Utd manager, but this is the reality of the team he’s inherited.

Things are really bad for the Red Devils, so bad in fact that they’ve now gone one further than their awful start in the 1986/87 season when they failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening ten games.

United matched that unwanted stat in their last game and they’re now extending that run, while they’re not too far away from breaking another record.

Manchester United’s longest run without a clean sheet

In the Premier League era, United’s longest run without a clean sheet is 14 games in the 2019/20 season, and you wouldn’t bet against this side matching or breaking that record soon.

United take on Brentford in their next game, and then Newcastle away, so on current form you’d probably expect this struggling MUFC defence to concede in those matches.

Still with Pochettino now at the helm they’ll be hoping to show some improvement soon, with the Argentine known for making his Tottenham teams really defensively solid during his time there.

This was always going to be a huge challenge, however, and there surely needs to be some major work done in the transfer market as well as the change in manager to help get this club back on track.

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