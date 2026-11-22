Liverpool players celebrate against Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha aimed a subtle dig at Manchester United by suggesting his side should have scored more than four goals in today’s game.

Ngumoha was in superb form for Liverpool as they beat Man Utd 4-0, and it’s fair to say it was a pretty easy game for the Reds, with plenty of chances for an even bigger score-line.

Speaking after the game, the 18-year-old sounded delighted to shine in this big game, admitting that it’s special to score and assist at such a young age against Liverpool’s rivals.

“Games like Liverpool-United can’t really get much bigger in my eyes. To get the three points here at Anfield is special. It was a really important game today,” Ngumoha said in his post-match interview, as quoted by BBC Sport.

On possibly scoring more against the Red Devils, he added: “Sometimes when we are two goals up we can get a big complacent really. We kept our heads in the game and started controlling it and in the second half we took the game by the scruff of the neck and showed the mentality. We didn’t slack off.

“As fans they always want us to score chances and we know we should have scored more. Creating those chances is important as well. It’s about keeping a cool head and keeping composed and they will come.”

Liverpool win is a real wake-up call for Mauricio Pochettino

It was far too easy for Liverpool against United today and it means new manager Mauricio Pochettino could really be in for a relegation battle this season.

MUFC are 19th in the table and have won just one game so far, with no clean sheets, and a worse defensive record than any team in Europe’s big five leagues.

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Of course there’ll be easier opponents than Liverpool in the weeks and months ahead, but the underlying numbers look really bad for United.

Pochettino did a superb job at Tottenham back in the day, but there’s a huge amount of pressure at Old Trafford and this squad looks in a really dire state.