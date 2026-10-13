Andoni Iraola and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Jan Kruger, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are making progress in securing Rio Ngumoha’s long-term future, with the club keen to keep the highly rated winger despite interest from rival European sides.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Reds are working on the final details of a new contract for the teenager, who has attracted interest from Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool keen to secure Ngumoha’s future

The Merseyside club consider Ngumoha an important part of their long-term plans, and they want to prevent his potential from attracting further interest elsewhere.

The youngster has shown considerable promise, and Liverpool believe he can develop into one of the Premier League’s leading wingers in the coming years.

However, Ngumoha has slipped slightly down the pecking order recently. That situation isn’t a major concern given his age, and the club continues to back his development.

Liverpool have plenty of competition for attacking positions, so the teenager must remain patient as he works towards establishing himself in the first team.

Contract talks progressing at Liverpool

The Reds are now looking to finalise the remaining details of the agreement, although the process has been slightly delayed after Richard Hughes’ departure as sporting director and Julian Ward’s appointment as his replacement.

Nevertheless, there are reportedly no major issues between the club and the player’s representatives, suggesting that an agreement remains achievable.

Arsenal’s and Bayern Munich’s interest gives Liverpool an additional incentive to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.

The teenager’s potential makes him an attractive prospect for clubs looking to invest in young attacking talent, but Liverpool will be determined to retain control of his future.

Securing fresh terms would represent a significant step towards protecting their investment and ensuring that Ngumoha can continue his development at Anfield.

It remains to be seen when the final agreement will be announced, but Liverpool appear keen to bring the negotiations to a successful conclusion.