Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola reacts (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made their position clear regarding Rio Ngumoha’s future amid interest from Bayern Munich, with the Premier League giants determined to keep hold of the highly rated youngster.

The 18-year-old has attracted attention from several European heavyweights after his impressive progress at Anfield, but the Reds have no intention of letting him leave.

Liverpool determined to keep Rio Ngumoha

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool have ruled out selling the England youth international, including during the January transfer window.

The winger is regarded as one of the most exciting young prospects in European football, and the Merseyside club believe he has the potential to become an important first-team player in the coming years.

Ngumoha has already demonstrated his quality with his pace, technical ability and willingness to take on defenders. He has made 43 senior appearances for Liverpool since making his debut as a 16-year-old in January 2025, scoring three goals.

Bayern Munich have admired the youngster, but Liverpool are unwilling to entertain approaches for his signature. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also watching his development.

Rio Ngumoha could commit his future to Liverpool

Meanwhile, Liverpool are making progress in negotiations over a new long-term contract for the teenager. His current agreement expires in 2028, but the club are keen to secure his services on improved terms.

There is optimism that an agreement could be reached during the upcoming international break, potentially ending speculation about his future.

Ngumoha is also understood to be happy at Anfield and focused on developing under manager Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool have invested considerable time in his development, and losing such an exciting prospect would be a major setback.

Bayern’s interest underlines his growing reputation, but the Reds are confident he can become a star at Anfield.