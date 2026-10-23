Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly confident they will reach a new-contract agreement with Rio Ngumoha, as the club looks to secure the future of one of its most promising young talents.

According to Football Insider, former scout Bryan King believes the Reds will successfully conclude negotiations with the teenage winger in the coming weeks, despite growing interest from rival European clubs.

Rio Ngumoha could commit his future to Liverpool

The 18-year-old has risen rapidly at Anfield since arriving from Chelsea in 2024. His performances this season have further strengthened his reputation, with the youngster impressing against Brentford before delivering another encouraging display against Villarreal.

Ngumoha’s pace, technical ability and confidence in one-on-one situations have made him an exciting prospect for Liverpool. His versatility is another major asset, allowing him to operate on either flank as the club looks to develop their attacking options for the future.

King believes the teenager has enormous potential and expects Liverpool to agree to new terms. The winger’s current contract runs until 2028, so the Merseyside club is keen to extend his stay and protect its investment.

However, competition for attacking positions could factor into the negotiations. Liverpool have several established forwards, while Bayern Munich have reportedly shown interest in the youngster.

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Liverpool determined to secure Ngumoha’s future

Despite the interest from elsewhere, Liverpool remain optimistic about their chances of retaining the England international. The club have given him opportunities to develop within the first team, strengthening their position as they negotiate a longer-term agreement.

Ngumoha has also offered an encouraging update on the talks, saying his agent is handling the process and that negotiations are progressing well.

The teenager remains focused on his performances rather than the uncertainty surrounding his future, which should please Liverpool’s hierarchy.

Securing a new contract would represent an important step for the Reds as they look to build around their emerging talents. With Ngumoha continuing to impress at senior level, Liverpool will be determined to keep his development at Anfield rather than let him go elsewhere in Europe.