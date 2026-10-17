(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has heaped praise on teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha, describing the winger as one of the best players to have in isolated one-on-one situations.

The 18-year-old has continued to establish himself as one of the most exciting young talents at Anfield, producing another eye-catching performance during Liverpool’s remarkable 6-3 Champions League victory over LASK.

Ngumoha’s direct running and exceptional dribbling ability caused problems for the Austrian side throughout the encounter, with the youngster playing an important role in Bradley Barcola’s hat-trick.

And Iraola has now highlighted the teenager’s extraordinary attacking qualities, although he believes there are still areas of his game that require improvement.

Andoni Iraola calls Rio Ngumoha ‘one of the best’ in one-on-one situations

Speaking to reporters (quotes via Fabrizio Romano), Iraola explained why Ngumoha is such a dangerous player when isolated against opposition defenders.

The Liverpool manager believes the teenager already possesses elite qualities in certain attacking situations, particularly when taking on opponents individually.

“Rio Ngumoha knows that he is elite at certain things. If you want to put someone one versus one, then Rio is one of the best players you would choose because he is difficult to contain.”

However, Iraola was also keen to emphasise that the youngster remains a work in progress.

“There are areas he has to improve, especially without the ball.”

? Andoni Iraola: “Rio Ngumoha knows that he is elite at certain things. If you want to put someone one versus one, then Rio is one of the best players you would choose because he is difficult to contain”. “There are areas he has to improve, especially without the ball”. pic.twitter.com/G36vJ11onz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 16, 2026

Iraola’s commets comes as Ngumoha continues his meteoric rise on Merseyside, having recently become England’s third-youngest competitive international behind only Jude Bellingham and Wayne Rooney.

Rio Ngumoha was unplayable vs LASK

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Iraola’s comments follow a scintillating midweek display by Ngumoha during Liverpool’s 6-3 UEFA Champions League victory over LASK in Austria.

Operating on the right wing, the former Chelsea academy product produced a masterclass in dribbling and isolation play.

One particularly impressive moment saw the youngster dribble past three opposition players before setting up Barcola’s second goal of the evening.

Ngumoha also won eight duels during his 85 minutes on the pitch, highlighting his willingness to engage opponents throughout the contest.

His performance helped Liverpool bounce back from their disappointing 3-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City.

Liverpool keen to secure Rio Ngumoha future amid Arsenal interest

Ngumoha’s sensational form and rapid development have inevitably attracted significant transfer interest across Europe.

Premier League rivals Arsenal are among a list of top clubs closely monitoring the winger’s situation at Anfield as he approaches entering the final stages of his initial professional contract.

With Mikel Arteta’s side searching for long-term depth on the flanks, Liverpool executives are prioritizing contract extension negotiations with Ngumoha’s camp.

The Anfield hierarchy remains eager to secure the generational talent to a long-term commitment and ensure his future remains firmly on Merseyside.