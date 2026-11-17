Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Liverpool youngster Rio Ngumoha, but the Premier League giants remain determined to keep hold of the highly-rated winger despite growing interest from Germany.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in English football, attracting attention from several European heavyweights following his impressive development at Anfield.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Bayern have recently contacted Ngumoha’s representatives to explore bringing him to the Allianz Arena.

The Bundesliga champions are keen to strengthen their attacking options and have identified the Liverpool youngster as a potential addition. However, convincing the Merseyside club to sanction his departure will be extremely difficult.

Liverpool determined to keep Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool have no intention of letting the teenager leave during the January transfer window, viewing him as an important part of their long-term project.

Ngumoha has already made 44 appearances for the senior side, contributing two goals and three assists. His pace, dribbling ability and confidence in one-on-one situations have made him an exciting prospect for the future.

The Reds are particularly encouraged by his development and believe he has the potential to become one of Europe’s leading attacking talents.

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Liverpool eye new deal for Ngumoha

Furthermore, Liverpool are working towards securing his long-term future with an improved contract. Although an agreement has not yet been reached, discussions are progressing.

Bayern are not the only European giants monitoring his situation, with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also previously linked with the youngster.

However, Liverpool’s position remains firm, and it would take an extraordinary change in circumstances for them to consider a departure. The Anfield hierarchy would much rather build around Ngumoha than allow another European powerhouse to benefit from his development.