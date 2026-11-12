(Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has backed Rio Ngumoha to become a future Ballon d’Or winner, describing the teenage winger as an outstanding talent with the potential to reach the very top of world football.

The Bayer Leverkusen centre-back, who previously trained alongside Ngumoha at Liverpool, believes the 18-year-old possesses the ability and mentality required to develop into one of the game’s elite players.

Jarell Quansah backs Rio Ngumoha for future Ballon d’Or success

Speaking to BBC 5 Live while on international duty with England, Quansah was asked to identify a young footballer capable of winning football’s most prestigious individual award.

He immediately named Ngumoha, highlighting the Liverpool youngster’s pace, sharpness and willingness to take on defenders.

He said:

“Rio Ngumoha. Outstanding, outstanding talent. Trained with him at Liverpool a lot.

“He’s so sharp, so quick. He’s so brave at doing his one-v-ones and definitely someone who has potential to be on that level.”

Ben White & Jarell Quansah pick the young players who could win a future Ballon d’Or ??#BBCFootball #BallonDor #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ouN5339D7g — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) November 12, 2026

Since arriving from Chelsea in 2024, Ngumoha has enjoyed a meteoric rise under Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola, earning regular minutes across the Premier League and four starts in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Liverpool must secure Ngumoha contract amid Bayern Munich interest

Quansah’s ringing endorsement highlights why securing Ngumoha’s long-term future has become an urgent priority for Liverpool’s hierarchy.

With the 18-year-old’s current contract set to expire in the summer of 2028, European heavyweights are circling closely.

According to reports from Germany, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich remain heavily interested in luring the winger to Bavaria and have maintained active contact with his representatives after having an approach rebuffed over the summer.

While transfer insider Fabrizio Romano notes that Liverpool consider Ngumoha strictly untouchable and that contract extension discussions are progressing well, the Anfield board cannot afford any delays.

Locking down a generational talent capable of reaching Ballon d’Or heights is essential to ward off Bayern and safeguard the club’s attacking future for years to come.