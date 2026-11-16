Rio Ngumoha in action for Liverpool vs Chelsea (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha is happy at the club and keen to sign a new contract, according to a positive update shared by transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke.

Speaking to Football Insider, O’Rourke revealed that both the 18-year-old England international and the Anfield hierarchy are eager to formalize a fresh long-term agreement despite mounting interest from European heavyweights like Bayern Munich:

“Ngumoha is happy at Liverpool. Liverpool are very happy with him.

“He came out in an interview earlier this week saying that his move to Liverpool was a no-brainer, that he was happy that he made that decision to leave Chelsea for Liverpool.

“Everything’s happy in his camp and Liverpool are obviously very happy with his progress as well. Liverpool absolutely want to keep hold of the player, they see him as a long-term part of their plan.

“So I would imagine there’s a willingness from all parties to get a new contract done. So I’d imagine Liverpool are quite optimistic that they will get this sorted.”

Having made 44 senior appearances for the Reds and established himself as a vital component in Andoni Iraola’s attacking setup, Ngumoha is poised to be rewarded with significantly improved terms.

Rio Ngumoha tipped to win the Ballon d’Or in the future

Liverpool’s determination to lock down Ngumoha’s future is easy to understand given the rave reviews surrounding his sky-high ceiling.

Former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, who trained closely alongside the winger at the AXA Training Centre before moving to Bayer Leverkusen, recently backed Ngumoha to win the Ballon d’Or in the future.

Praising his former teammate’s explosive pace, sharpness, and bravery in one-on-one duels, Quansah insisted the teenager possesses the rare mentality required to reach the absolute pinnacle of world football.

With Ngumoha already breaking into the senior England setup and thriving on the Champions League stage, securing his signature represents a massive statement of intent for Liverpool’s long-term project.