(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha has broken his silence over contract negotiations with Liverpool following his standout cameo in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League victory against Brentford.

The 18-year-old winger addressed his future on Merseyside as talks over an improved long-term deal continue.

Rio Ngumoha on new contract talks with Liverpool

Speaking to a journalist after recently helping Liverpool secure three points at the Gtech Community Stadium, Ngumoha has confirmed negotiations are underway through his management team:

“It’s all with my agent now. I think it is all going well,” Ngumoha explained via The Mail’s Lewis Steele.

“I am not too sure. I just let the football do the talking, I enjoy playing and all of that is in the back of my mind.

“I just play for Liverpool and hopefully I can carry on doing well.”

Rio Ngumoha on his contract: "It's all with my agent now. I think it is all going well. I am not too sure.

"I just let the football do the talking, I enjoy playing and all of that is in the back of my mind. I just play for play for #LFC and hopefully I can carry on doing well." — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) October 18, 2026

Having turned 18 in August, the dynamic winger is eligible to sign an extended, upgraded deal that reflects his growing stature in Andoni Iraola’s first-team setup.

Arsenal are interested in signing Rio Ngumoha

Ngumoha’s relaxed comments come amid persistent interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been monitoring the teenager’s situation closely as he enters the final stages of his initial contract.

Furthermore, European heavyweights Bayern Munich previously registered interest after the forward made his England senior international debut.

Despite the external noise, Liverpool hierarchy remains confident of securing the generational talent to a long-term commitment.

Officials at Anfield consider Ngumoha an indispensable asset for the club’s future and expect negotiations to progress smoothly in the coming weeks.