Marcus Rashford in England training (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly exploring a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as David Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to an exclusive report from FootballTransfers, the two clubs have already discussed a potential winter deal, although negotiations remain at an early stage.

Marcus Rashford could be an ideal attacking addition

The 28-year-old has struggled to make a significant impact since returning to Old Trafford in the summer, despite enjoying an impressive loan spell at Barcelona last season.

Rashford registered 14 goals and 15 assists in Spain, but he has been unable to replicate those numbers since returning to the Manchester United first team under Michael Carrick.

The England international has made six starts across competitions without recording a goal contribution, raising further questions about his long-term future at the club.

Everton could offer him an opportunity to revive his career. Moyes has shown he can improve attacking players, and Rashford’s pace, versatility and experience could make him a valuable addition to the Toffees’ forward line.

The Merseyside club are looking to strengthen their attack after failing to secure another recognised striker in the summer transfer window. Rashford’s ability to play on the left wing and through the middle could give Moyes more tactical flexibility.

Manchester United open to Rashford departure

However, reaching an agreement will not be straightforward. Manchester United reportedly value the forward at around €30 million, while his substantial wages could complicate negotiations.

Everton have yet to decide whether to pursue a permanent transfer or a loan deal with an option to buy. Rashford’s willingness to join another English club will also be crucial, as he was reluctant to consider such a move during the summer.

With both clubs assessing their options, discussions could continue in the coming weeks. Everton have not secured an agreement, but their interest offers Rashford a potential route out of Old Trafford as he looks to rediscover his best form.