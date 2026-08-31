Carrick hails Man United player by calling him a 'new signing' after latest performance

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick believes Marcus Rashford’s return could feel like a new signing for Manchester United after the forward impressed on his first Old Trafford start in almost two years.



Rashford featured prominently as United responded to their opening-day defeat at Hull City by beating Ipswich Town 5-2 on Sunday.

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While Bruno Fernandes stole the headlines with a hat-trick, Rashford’s reintegration into the team was another major talking point as uncertainty over his future continues ahead of the transfer deadline.

Carrick is delighted with Rashford’s Man United return

Speaking after the Ipswich victory, Carrick made it clear that he views Rashford as an important addition to his current squad.

Carrick said, as reported by Samuel Luckhurst:

‘Adding Marcus (Rashford) into that feels like a new signing… He’s one of our own. He’s living his dream, playing here now and trying to be successful and win, you know.’

Rashford started against Ipswich and produced an encouraging display from the left, creating dangerous situations even though he did not register a goal or assist.

The Guardian reported that it was Rashford’s first United start at Old Trafford since December 2024. Carrick also praised his overall performance and suggested the 28-year-old will improve as he rebuilds his rhythm.

United’s attacking display was a major improvement from the 2-0 loss at Hull. Sky Sports highlighted Fernandes’ hat-trick as United came from behind to secure their first Premier League victory of the season.

Rashford has a chance to rewrite Man United history

Carrick describing Rashford as a new signing feels significant.

For much of the summer, another departure appeared more likely than a genuine Man United comeback. Now, the conversation has shifted towards what Rashford could actually contribute.

United still need more attacking consistency, and Rashford provides qualities Carrick’s squad needs: pace, experience and the ability to attack defenders directly.

The challenge is maintaining this momentum.

One encouraging performance will not erase the difficult previous chapters, but Rashford does not need to solve everything immediately. He simply needs to prove that he can once again be dependable.

If Carrick continues giving him confidence and Rashford responds with performances, United may discover that one of their most useful summer additions was already sitting inside the club.

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