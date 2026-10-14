Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi during pre-season (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone as Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, Spurs have identified the Argentine international as a potential addition to their squad, with the manager keen to add a player who can offer more depth and versatility in the final third.

Giuliano Simeone attracts Tottenham interest

The 23-year-old has established himself as an important member of Diego Simeone’s squad, and his energetic approach could make him an attractive option for Tottenham. His ability to operate in wide attacking positions would give De Zerbi another tactical option as Spurs look to improve their attacking threat.

However, convincing Atletico Madrid to let the forward go will not be straightforward. The Spanish club are keen to retain his services and are reportedly unwilling to entertain offers below his €500 million release clause.

Transfermarkt values Simeone at approximately €40 million, highlighting the significant gap between his estimated market value and the figure in his contract. Manchester City and Manchester United have also reportedly explored the terms of a potential deal.

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Can Tottenham secure a deal for Simeone?

Tottenham have the financial resources to pursue ambitious signings, but Atletico’s firm stance could complicate their efforts to bring the Argentine to north London.

Simeone extended his contract with the Madrid club in January 2026, committing his future to the Spanish side until June 2030. He is also understood to be comfortable working under his father, making a departure particularly difficult to arrange.

Spurs could continue monitoring his progress in the coming months before deciding whether to make a formal approach. Adding a dynamic forward would strengthen De Zerbi’s options, but Atletico’s reluctance to sell means Tottenham may have to explore alternative targets if negotiations fail to progress.