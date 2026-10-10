Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur looks dejected as he walks off the pitch after being shown a red card during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on February 07, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, with Manchester United and Manchester City emerging as potential rivals to Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

The 23-year-old has impressed in Spain, and his recent international displays have further strengthened his reputation. However, convincing Atletico Madrid to let the talented attacker go could prove difficult.

Giuliano Simeone attracts Premier League interest

According to a TEAMtalk report, Tottenham have explored signing Simeone in recent months. Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly a huge admirer of the Argentine and believes his qualities would make him an excellent fit for his tactical system.

Simeone’s energy, versatility and ability to contribute in attacking areas could make him a valuable addition to the Tottenham squad. The North London club are looking to strengthen their attacking options, and the Atletico Madrid star could be an interesting target.

However, Tottenham are not the only club pursuing the forward. Manchester United and Manchester City also made enquiries about his availability during the summer transfer window.

Both clubs have the financial resources to compete for his signature, although Atletico’s reluctance to sell could complicate their efforts.

Simeone’s Atletico Madrid future remains uncertain

Simeone has established himself as a key member of Diego Simeone’s squad, and the Spanish club has little interest in letting him leave.

The forward is also understood to be happy in Madrid, where he continues to play under his father. His strong relationship with the Atletico manager could be another obstacle for interested Premier League clubs.

Meanwhile, questions surrounding his role in the team have prompted Diego Simeone to defend his son publicly, highlighting the player’s work rate and contribution.

A move to England could offer Giuliano an exciting new challenge, but there is currently little indication that he is pushing for an exit.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City will therefore need to assess whether a deal is realistic. Much could depend on Atletico’s willingness to negotiate and whether the Argentine becomes open to a Premier League switch in the future.