Roberto De Zerbi during his time as Marseille manager (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could struggle to retain one of their most exciting young talents, with Roberto De Zerbi’s handling of Luca Williams-Barnett raising questions about the teenager’s future at the club.

The highly rated attacking midfielder has attracted growing attention after impressing at youth level, and Spurs will want to ensure his development continues in north London. However, a lack of regular first-team opportunities could complicate those plans.

Luca Williams-Barnett needs a clear pathway at Tottenham

Williams-Barnett has emerged as a promising prospect from Tottenham’s academy, showcasing the technical ability and attacking instincts required to make an impact at senior level.

The youngster has already gained first-team experience, but supporters will want to see him get more opportunities to show his potential. With Tottenham struggling to find consistency in the Premier League, introducing an exciting academy graduate could offer De Zerbi another option in the final third.

According to Bryan King on Football Insider, concerns have emerged over the Tottenham manager’s treatment of the teenager, with suggestions that the situation could push him closer to an exit.

The north London club will be determined to avoid losing a player who could become an important asset in the coming years. Young talents need a clear route into senior football, and uncertainty about their prospects can make other destinations increasingly attractive.

Williams-Barnett’s development will therefore be an important consideration for the Tottenham hierarchy as they assess their long-term plans.

Williams-Barnett could consider a temporary Tottenham departure

King also said Williams-Barnett could go out on loan, though he does not expect the teenager to leave permanently. A temporary switch would let him gain valuable senior experience, but Tottenham must decide whether regular first-team involvement would be better.

The 18-year-old reportedly registered 16 goals and eight assists in 19 youth appearances last season, highlighting his attacking potential. Tottenham have also opened contract discussions as they attempt to secure his future amid interest from clubs across Europe.