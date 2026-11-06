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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to keep highly rated youngster Luca Williams-Barnett, with Roberto De Zerbi keen to give the teenager more first-team opportunities.

The 18-year-old has attracted considerable attention following his recent performances, and his future at the North London club could now take a different direction ahead of the January transfer window.

Luca Williams-Barnett could play an important role for Tottenham

According to a report from Football Insider, Tottenham are increasingly inclined to retain Williams-Barnett rather than loan him out midway through the season.

The youngster recently made his Premier League debut in Spurs’ 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, delivering an encouraging cameo off the bench.

His performance has reportedly strengthened the case for greater involvement, with De Zerbi keen to keep him within the senior setup for the remainder of the campaign.

The Tottenham manager believes the youngster can make an impact, and his latest showing has given the coaching staff another reason to consider him for regular first-team opportunities.

Tottenham could reconsider Williams-Barnett loan plans

Spurs had previously considered allowing Williams-Barnett to leave temporarily in January, with several clubs reportedly interested in securing his services.

Regular senior football could have helped accelerate his development, particularly given the limited opportunities available in North London earlier this season.

However, his impressive appearance against Crystal Palace appears to have changed the situation.

A growing belief now is that staying at Tottenham could be more beneficial for the teenager, provided De Zerbi gives him sufficient playing time.

The Italian coach has already spoken positively about Williams-Barnett’s potential, describing him as a special talent.

Tottenham will want to manage his development carefully, but keeping him involved in the senior squad could prove a sensible decision as they look to nurture one of their most promising academy graduates.