(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks over a new contract for academy prospect Luca Williams-Barnett as interest in the highly rated teenager continues to grow.

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Tottenham’s system, with several top clubs reportedly monitoring his development.

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Chelsea are among the Premier League sides keeping tabs on the attacker, while Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked as interested parties.

Luca Williams-Barnett attracts growing interest

Tottenham are keen to prevent Williams-Barnett’s situation from developing into a major transfer concern and have therefore started talks over fresh terms.

The youngster already has senior experience despite his age, having made his first-team debut as a 16-year-old in the Carabao Cup last season. He also featured briefly against Charlton in August, underlining the club’s belief that he can eventually become an important member of the senior squad.

Roberto De Zerbi has previously spoken highly of Williams-Barnett and believes there is considerable potential in the attacking talent. The Tottenham manager has stressed that the teenager still needs to improve physically and become more effective in the final third, but his ability has clearly made an impression.

Williams-Barnett’s future lies away from Spurs?

The youngster’s recent performances for England Under-19s have only increased the attention around him, with Williams-Barnett scoring twice during the latest international break.

Tottenham will now hope their contract talks lead to an agreement and keep Manchester United or another interested club from making a serious approach.

The Spurs already regard Williams-Barnett as a valuable long-term asset, and keeping him in north London could become an important part of their future plans.

For now, negotiations are still ongoing, but Tottenham’s decision to act demonstrates their desire to keep one of their brightest academy prospects away from the growing list of interested clubs.