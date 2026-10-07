Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have received encouragement in their pursuit of Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic, with the Croatian reportedly eager to move to Old Trafford if the opportunity arises.

According to Football Insider, Matanovic would “jump” at the chance to join United in the coming years, although a January transfer is not currently expected. The 23-year-old has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Chelsea after making a strong impression in the Bundesliga.

Igor Matanovic attracts Manchester United interest

United are expected to remain in the market for attacking reinforcements over the next 12 months, and Matanovic has emerged as an increasingly interesting option. The Freiburg forward has enjoyed an excellent spell of form, contributing nine goals and assists across his first seven games this season after scoring 15 goals last term.

His performances have naturally increased his profile among leading Premier League clubs, with his combination of physical presence, finishing ability and continued development making him an appealing long-term target.

The Red Devils are not the only English club monitoring his situation, however, with Arsenal and Chelsea also understood to be keeping tabs on the striker.

Matanovic could be useful for Man United

A move next summer could therefore become a realistic possibility if Matanovic maintains his current form. His willingness to test himself in the Premier League could also work in United’s favour, particularly if they decide they need another centre-forward.

Matanovic has already shown he can be an effective goalscorer in Germany, and his impressive efficiency in front of goal suggests there could be further improvement.

United will face competition for his signature, but the striker’s apparent desire to play in England makes this a situation worth monitoring. If he continues producing at his current level, a major Premier League move could become increasingly difficult to resist.