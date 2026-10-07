Jeremy Doku of Manchester City runs with the ball while under pressure from Malo Gusto of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on April 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto could face a major decision when the January transfer window opens, with uncertainty still surrounding his role at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old stayed at Chelsea after failing to secure a move in the summer, but his position at the club could become clearer in the coming months. Manchester City had shown significant interest, while Liverpool were also linked with a late move before the transfer deadline.

Malo Gusto facing Chelsea future decision

Chelsea had reportedly been looking for around £75 million to consider selling Gusto during the summer, a valuation that proved difficult for interested clubs to meet.

Manchester City ultimately decided the asking price was too high, while Liverpool explored a loan deal. Chelsea, however, were only prepared to consider a permanent transfer or an arrangement that included a commitment to buy.

Gusto has remained part of the squad and has made three Premier League starts this season. However, he will need a stronger run of performances if he is to establish himself as an important player under Xabi Alonso.

The French defender is believed to prefer remaining at Chelsea and fighting for his place, but another spell on the fringes could force him to reconsider his future, according to FlashScore.

Gusto has plenty of options

His situation with France could also influence his thinking. New national team boss Zinedine Zidane did not select Gusto for the latest squad, with concerns over his reliability reportedly playing a role.

Interest in the defender remains, with Atletico Madrid exploring a potential move. Bayern Munich, Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain have also previously been linked with him.

Chelsea must now decide whether Gusto remains part of their long-term plans or whether a January transfer could benefit everyone involved.

If he can establish himself at Stamford Bridge, he could revive his international ambitions. Otherwise, January may give Gusto the chance to find a club where he can take on greater responsibility.