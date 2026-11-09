Malo Gusto greets Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto could be heading towards the exit door at Stamford Bridge when the January transfer window opens, with Liverpool among the clubs interested in securing his signature.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, both the French international and Chelsea are open to parting ways midway through the season, as his first-team opportunities have become increasingly limited under manager Xabi Alonso.

The 23-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter this season, making just three Premier League starts and accumulating 308 minutes of league football. The arrival of Marco Palestra has increased competition for places, while Josh Acheampong has also impressed when given opportunities.

With regular football now a priority, Gusto could consider a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool keeping tabs on Malo Gusto situation

Liverpool are among the clubs monitoring developments around the Chelsea defender, having previously explored signing him during the summer transfer window.

The Reds are expected to consider bringing in a specialist right-back in 2027, particularly given their ongoing concerns over the position. Jeremie Frimpong has yet to establish himself as a dependable defensive option, while Conor Bradley’s fitness issues have added uncertainty.

Although Ronald Araujo is currently at Anfield on loan, Liverpool are reportedly reluctant to commit to a permanent deal for the Barcelona defender.

Gusto could therefore represent an attractive alternative, particularly given his Premier League experience and attacking qualities.

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Gusto has several potential destinations

However, Liverpool could face considerable competition for the Frenchman’s signature.

Manchester City remain interested in the defender, while Tottenham Hotspur have also explored his availability. Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Como and RB Leipzig are additionally keeping an eye on his situation.

Chelsea originally signed Gusto from Lyon for approximately £30 million, and his departure could provide an opportunity to reshape their defensive options.

With both parties seemingly open to a separation, January could offer Liverpool an interesting opportunity to strengthen their defensive department.