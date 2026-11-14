Mauricio Pochettino looks on during USA vs Costa Rica (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea defender Malo Gusto as Mauricio Pochettino looks to strengthen his defensive options following his appointment at Old Trafford.

According to a report from Football Insider, the French international could be a January target for the Red Devils, although Chelsea’s valuation could complicate negotiations.

Malo Gusto emerges as a potential Manchester United target

The 23-year-old is believed to want to explore a move away from Stamford Bridge after struggling to secure regular playing time this season. He has started just three Premier League matches, with Xabi Alonso preferring Josh Acheampong at right-back in Reece James’s absence.

Gusto could be an interesting addition to the Manchester United squad. The defender has already demonstrated his attacking qualities in English football, while his pace and ability to contribute in the final third could make him a valuable option for Pochettino.

The Argentine manager knows the player particularly well, having worked with him during their time together at Chelsea. Gusto made 37 appearances under Pochettino, registering nine assists across all competitions during their shared season.

That remains an impressive return for a defender, highlighting the attacking potential he could bring to Manchester United.

Chelsea’s asking price could complicate Gusto move

However, securing his services will not necessarily be straightforward for the Premier League giants.

Chelsea reportedly value Gusto at around £75 million, a figure that could prove difficult for Manchester United to accommodate during the January transfer window.

The Blues are under no immediate pressure to sanction his departure, with the Frenchman still under contract until 2030.

Nevertheless, Pochettino’s previous relationship with the defender could make this an interesting situation to follow. Manchester United need improvements at full-back, and Gusto could offer a long-term solution if the two clubs can find an acceptable agreement.