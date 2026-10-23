Report: Liverpool and Tottenham monitor £75m star after Chelsea stance changes

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could be handed an intriguing transfer opportunity after Chelsea reportedly became more open to selling Malo Gusto.

The 23-year-old right-back attracted plenty of interest during the summer, but Chelsea’s £75million valuation effectively blocked a move.

With Gusto now facing increased competition at Stamford Bridge, however, Liverpool and Tottenham are both understood to be monitoring whether his situation changes ahead of January.

Gusto situation being closely watched

According to Flashscore, via Talk Chelsea, Chelsea are prepared to consider suitable offers for Gusto, with Liverpool, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid among the clubs following developments.

The France international had already been considering his options during the summer.

BBC Sport reported in June that Gusto’s representatives had explored potential moves after Chelsea placed a £75m valuation on him and agreed a deal to sign Marco Palestra from Atalanta.

The landscape has since become more complicated for Gusto. Palestra has increased competition on the right, while Reece James remains a major option when fit.

Gusto was also absent from Chelsea’s recent win at Everton through illness, although he has now returned to training ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Tottenham.

More recent reports suggest Chelsea are no longer completely opposed to a sale, although they are not actively trying to force Gusto out.

Gusto could solve different problems for Liverpool & Spurs

For Tottenham, the interest makes obvious sense because of uncertainty surrounding Pedro Porro’s long-term future. If Porro eventually pushes for a move to Spain, Gusto would offer a Premier League-proven replacement with pace and attacking ability.

Liverpool’s situation is slightly different.

Ronald Araujo has performed impressively at right-back since arriving on loan, but the Reds still have to decide whether to activate his £47m purchase option. Gusto would offer a younger, more natural attacking full-back if Liverpool decide to explore alternatives.

At 23, he also fits the age profile both clubs usually prefer.

The biggest obstacle remains Chelsea’s valuation. Paying anything close to £75m for a player who is no longer guaranteed to start would be difficult to justify.

But if Chelsea significantly lower their demands, Gusto suddenly becomes much more attractive. Liverpool could view him as a long-term solution, while Tottenham may see him as insurance against losing Porro.

That makes his situation one worth watching closely as January approaches.

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