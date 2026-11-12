Xabi Alonso ready to let Liverpool transfer target leave Chelsea

Xabi Alonso arriving at Sunderland vs Chelsea (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has reportedly decided that Malo Gusto is not in his first-team plans amid interest from Liverpool.

The France international has mostly shone during his time at Stamford Bridge, but so far this season he’s seen a reduced role under new manager Alonso.

The Spanish tactician took over at Chelsea in the summer and his use of wing-backs might not leave much room for Gusto, who has previously been linked with Liverpool by Simon Phillips.

Now a new report from Phillips’ Substack today states that Alonso has advised Gusto to find a new club as he is not in his plans as a regular starter.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely lead to Liverpool making a move for the 23-year-old, but it could be a move that makes sense for all parties.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Malo Gusto transfer could be useful for Liverpool

Gusto might not be every Liverpool fan’s dream signing, but the Merseyside giants could do with making a change in the right-back position.

That area of their squad has been an issue since Trent Alexander-Arnold left, with Jeremie Frimpong struggling since joining from Bayer Leverkusen.

Ronald Araujo, normally a centre-back, is now filling in pretty well on the right since joining Liverpool on loan from Barcelona, but that probably isn’t the best long-term solution.

Gusto could therefore be a good option for LFC to consider if he is indeed set to be available.

Could Chelsea try surprise swap deal?

While this perhaps seems unlikely now, could Chelsea boss Alonso push for a swap deal involving Gusto and Frimpong?

Frimpong was superb in Alonso’s system at Leverkusen, so it could be a good fit, even if he’s struggled in English football so far.

Perhaps Liverpool wasn’t the right move for him, and a return to a system like Alonso’s could get his career back on track.