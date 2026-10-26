Maresca wants to get reunited with "fantastic" Chelsea player at Man City

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Chelsea could face renewed pressure over Malo Gusto’s future, with Manchester City reportedly maintaining strong interest in the French right-back ahead of the January transfer window.

Gusto has seen his role change under Xabi Alonso, with Reece James still a major option on the right and Marco Palestra adding further competition.

That has opened the door to speculation over a departure, and City remain keen on a player Enzo Maresca knows extremely well from his time at Stamford Bridge.

TEAMtalk says Man City remain interested in Gusto

According to TEAMtalk, Man City are prepared to revisit a deal for Gusto in January if Chelsea lower their asking price.

Chelsea valued the 23-year-old at around £70million during the summer, a figure that proved too high for City.

However, TEAMtalk now reports that the Blues’ demands have softened, potentially reopening negotiations.

The Maresca factor is important. Gusto worked closely with the Italian at Chelsea, and TEAMtalk reported in June that the defender would welcome the chance to reunite with him at the Etihad.

City were hoping at the time to structure a deal closer to £50m.

Maresca has also publicly praised Gusto in the past, saying: “Malo is doing fantastic.”

He added that Gusto’s versatility had been one of the reasons Chelsea’s system worked so effectively, showing his ability to operate wide, inside and even in midfield.

Selling Gusto could be tempting but risky for Chelsea

Chelsea can make a reasonable financial case for selling.

Gusto is under contract until 2030, so the club are not under pressure, and a fee anywhere near £60m-£70m would represent a major profit.

The bigger question is whether strengthening Man City directly would be wise.

Gusto is only 23, already Premier League-proven and capable of playing several roles. Those are exactly the qualities Maresca values, which explains why City remain interested.

Chelsea also have greater depth now, but Reece James’ injury history means moving Gusto on would reduce one of the squad’s most reliable forms of insurance.

If City come back with a major offer, Chelsea should listen. But selling a young, versatile defender to a direct rival should require a premium rather than simply accepting a convenient profit.

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