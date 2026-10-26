Man United face threat of losing "top player" as manager eyes reunion with defender

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United could face a major decision over Leny Yoro next summer, with AC Milan reportedly identifying the French defender as a priority target for their defensive rebuild.

Yoro arrived from Lille for around €62million in 2024 with a reputation as one of Europe’s best young centre-backs, but his Old Trafford career has been disrupted by injuries and inconsistent selection.

The 20-year-old has found regular starts harder to secure under Michael Carrick this season, although he recently earned his first senior France cap.

AC Milan want Yoro reunion with Amorim

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are exploring a summer move for Yoro, with former United boss Ruben Amorim keen on a reunion.

Milan believe a fee between €40m and €50m could be enough to start serious negotiations.

Yoro remains contracted to United until 2029, with an additional one-year option, so the club are under no contractual pressure to sell.

Amorim has previously been extremely complimentary about the defender.

After Yoro impressed and scored against Lyon in 2025, the Portuguese coach said:

“He’s really good. He’s really confident. He’s improving his physicality.”

He later added: “He’s a top, top, top player.”

Yoro also took another step forward this month by making his senior France debut and playing the full 90 minutes in a 4-1 Nations League win over Belgium.

Selling Yoro now could be a big mistake from Man United

Man United should be extremely cautious about giving up on Yoro.

He is only 20, already has significant Premier League and European experience, and possesses many of the qualities modern elite defenders need: pace, composure in possession and the ability to defend high up the pitch.

His development has certainly been slower than expected, but injuries and repeated managerial changes have hardly provided an ideal environment.

Accepting around €50m would also mean selling him for less than the original investment just as he begins establishing himself internationally.

Milan’s interest is understadable, especially with Amorim knowing him well. But unless Yoro actively pushes to leave, United would be better served giving him consistent minutes rather than potentially watching another club benefit from his peak years.

‘Absolutely exceptional’ manager is ready for Man United talks if Carrick is sacked