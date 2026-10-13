Man United player with the potential to become an “all-time great” wanted by PSG

Manchester United could face a serious decision over Leny Yoro in the coming months, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich both monitoring the defender’s situation at Old Trafford.



The 20-year-old remains one of the most highly-rated young centre-backs in Europe, but his role under Michael Carrick has not always been straightforward.

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He has even been used at right-back at times, which shows his versatility but also raises questions about where he fits long term.

United still believe in his potential, but interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs is worth watching.

PSG and Bayern watching Yoro closely

According to TEAMtalk, PSG are huge admirers of Yoro and would consider bringing him back to France if United ever opened the door to a sale.

Bayern Munich are also monitoring developments.

United paid more than £50million to sign Yoro from Lille in 2024 and originally viewed him as a cornerstone of their future defence.

However, TEAMtalk reports that the club are now assessing their long-term options and could listen if the right circumstances emerged.

Yoro himself has remained positive, insisting he is happy to play either at centre-back or right-back whenever Carrick needs him.

Selling Yoro now would feel premature for Man United

This is where United need to be careful. Yoro is still only 20 and has already shown why so many elite clubs wanted him before his move to England.

Harry Maguire has even backed him to become an “all-time great”, telling GOAL that Yoro has “all the attributes, the talent, and the potential to have whatever career he wants.”

That is high praise from an experienced Premier League centre-back. Yoro’s recent France debut only strengthens the argument that his development remains on track.

If United sold him now, they would risk giving up on a player before he reaches his peak.

PSG and Bayern’s interest should probably be viewed as a reminder of his value rather than a reason to cash in.

Unless Yoro pushes to leave or his pathway becomes completely blocked, United would be wiser to keep developing him rather than watch another European giant benefit from his potential.

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