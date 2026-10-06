Man United player with 'all the potential' is being targeted for a move by PSG

Manchester United could face renewed pressure over Leny Yoro’s future, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly back in the picture for the highly-rated French centre-back.

Yoro only joined United from Lille in 2024 after the club won a major European battle for his signature, but the 20-year-old has not been an automatic starter this season.

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PSG, who wanted him before his move to Old Trafford, are now watching developments closely.

For United, though, selling one of Europe’s most promising young defenders after barely two years would feel like a major call.

PSG considering €50m move for Yoro

According to KickFootball, PSG have never completely given up on Yoro and are once again monitoring his Man United situation.

The French champions reportedly believe the November international break could become important, with a meeting between Yoro and United expected to provide greater clarity over his role.

PSG are said to be considering an operation worth around €50million.

They know Yoro well after pursuing him heavily during his Lille days, only for United to win the race by paying more than €60m in 2024.

Despite the latest speculation, Yoro remains under a long-term contract at Old Trafford, putting United in a strong negotiating position.

Ferdinand’s praise shows why Man United should keep Yoro

United should be extremely cautious about opening the door.

Yoro is nowhere near the finished article, but that was never the expectation when they signed him as a teenager. His pace, composure and ability to defend large spaces are exactly why so many elite clubs wanted him in the first place.

Rio Ferdinand was one of those convinced by his potential. After Yoro completed his United move, the club legend told him: “You’ve got all the potential. You’ve got all the tools.”

Ferdinand added that Yoro had “everything there” to make a major impact at Old Trafford, with his comments reported by GOAL.

That potential has not suddenly disappeared because his development has taken time.

Unless Yoro himself pushes for an exit, United would be better served giving him the minutes and patience required to develop.

PSG’s renewed interest is flattering, but allowing a 20-year-old defender with his ceiling to leave for less than United originally paid would look unnecessarily short-sighted.

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