Man United block potential January exit for 20-year-old first team starter

Manchester United have no intention of giving up on Leny Yoro, despite former manager Ruben Amorim reportedly pushing to reunite with the French defender at AC Milan.



Yoro’s situation has attracted plenty of attention recently after his playing time became less predictable under Michael Carrick.

That has encouraged Milan to explore whether a January loan might be possible, but United’s position appears pretty firm: the 20-year-old remains part of their long-term plans.

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Considering the investment made to bring him from Lille in 2024, that should hardly come as a surprise.

Man United have no plans to sanction Yoro loan

According to TEAMtalk’s report on Yoro and AC Milan, Amorim is keen to work with the defender again after regularly using him during his spell at Old Trafford.

Milan are looking for defensive reinforcements and believe Amorim’s relationship with Yoro could help their chances of securing him.

United, however, are understood to have little interest in a loan departure. Yoro was signed as one of the club’s major investments for the future, and INEOS still believe he has the potential to develop into a top Premier League centre-back.

His recent senior France debut has only strengthened the argument for patience.

Letting Yoro leave now would feel far too premature

From United’s point of view, selling or loaning Yoro after a difficult period would be short-sighted.

He is still only 20. Centre-backs often need time to mature, and Yoro has already had to deal with injuries, managerial changes and the pressure that came with a sizeable transfer fee.

There is also evidence that his development is moving in the right direction.

French media were positive after his senior international debut against Belgium, when he completed the full 90 minutes in France’s 4-1 Nations League victory.

Milan’s interest makes sense, especially with Amorim now in charge. But United would gain very little from helping another major European club develop one of their most valuable young defenders.

Unless Yoro himself decides he needs a permanent change, keeping him at Old Trafford and giving him a clearer pathway into Carrick’s team feels like the far more sensible option.

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