David Raya goes off injured during Arsenal's draw vs Newcastle (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal could be in trouble if David Raya’s injury is as bad as it looks, according to pundit Jamie Redknapp.

The Gunners drew 2-2 away to Newcastle United today and should arguably have done better after making such a strong start, but the biggest worry of all is surely the injury to Raya.

The Spanish shot-stopper has been a world class performer for Arsenal, playing a major part in their Premier League title success last season, with backup ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga a long way from those high standards.

See below for Redknapp’s reaction at the end of today’s game, as he said Raya is irreplaceable in this Arsenal side, and his absence for a lengthy period could be a “massive” blow for the club’s prospects this season…

"That is the one player that is irreplaceable in that team." Jamie Redknapp says David Raya going off injured is a massive blow for Arsenal ? pic.twitter.com/JZ1ABfH2RM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2026

“He looked like he was in severe pain,” Redknapp said of Raya. “That is the one player that is irreplaceable in that team.

“Kepa is not up to the level of him, he struggles in the Premier League … he’s now going to have to play some games. It will change everything for Arsenal.

“That’s a massive blow, depending on how long David Raya is out, because he is, as I say, irreplaceable. He’s probably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, if not the world.”

Can Arsenal cope without David Raya?

Arsenal won’t want to be without a key player like Raya for long, but it’s also true that they have a rock-solid defence, with William Saliba also just about to return form injury.

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Gabriel Magalhaes and Ezri Konsa have performed really well so far this season, and Saliba should help make them even stronger at the back.

Still, every top team also needs a top ‘keeper to bail them out every once in a while, and it’s going to put pressure on their defenders knowing that it’s Kepa instead of Raya behind them.