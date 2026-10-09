"Just k*ll me! I don't care" - Arsenal star's bizarre rant from last season revealed

David Raya and Gabriel Magalhaes (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes launched a bizarre rant at his teammate David Raya last season after that dramatic 2-2 draw with Wolves.

The Gunners ended up winning the Premier League title, so it didn’t matter too much in the end, but that result looked very damaging at the time, as Wolves came from two goals down to steal a point late in the game.

Although Arsenal’s defence was normally so strong, they didn’t cover themselves in glory with that last-minute Wolves equaliser, and it seems it led to a bit of a blow-up between Gabriel and goalkeeper Raya.

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Discussing it later, Raya revealed what Gabriel actually said to him as they could be seen shouting at each other on the pitch afterwards.

The row between David Raya and Gabriel

“Just f****** drop me over, just k*ll me! I don’t care!” is what Raya claims Gabriel said to him, as he told the Beyond The Box podcast.

“You can say it is my fault because I dropped it, you can say it is his fault because he should have moved. At the end of the day, s*** happens. It is what it is. It is just football, you cannot explain every single action.”

Ultimately, it was the kind of mix-up that can happen, and Raya was keen to stress that the argument didn’t get personal.

Overall, it seems that Arsenal still have a really good group, and they bounced back well from that setback to beat Tottenham 4-1 in their next game.

And although Mikel Arteta’s men encountered a few other tricky moments, such as defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City, they ended the season strongly to win their first title in 22 years.

Raya and Gabriel were hugely important parts of that success, whilst also performing superbly for the club as they reached only their second ever Champions League final.