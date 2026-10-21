Arsenal players lining up at the Emirates Stadium (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has dropped a major hint over wanting to play in Spain’s La Liga in the future, despite currently being happy at the Emirates Stadium.

Raya’s current contract with the Gunners is due to expire in 2028, but one imagines the north London giants will surely push to keep him for as long as possible.

The Spain international has been a superb performer for Arsenal, helping them win the Premier League title last season, so he will surely continue as their number one for many more years to come.

As recently revealed via the Daily Briefing, there have not yet been any talks with Raya over a new deal, and Arsenal’s strong interest in goalkeeper Joan Garcia before he joined Barcelona could mean there’s some openness to improving in that position again.

David Raya on playing in La Liga

Now Raya himself has expressed an interest in playing for a Spanish club in the future, even if this isn’t exactly something imminent.

According to the Athletic, Raya is a boyhood Real Madrid fan, so that could be an avenue that would tempt him if they ever needed a new ‘keeper.

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The report also quotes the 31-year-old as saying: “Yes, I would love to. I would love to try out LaLiga. For now, I’m very happy here [at Arsenal], but I would certainly like to experience the Spanish league.

“I think it’s a very competitive league. Perhaps, in the future, I could play for a Spanish club. I’m Spanish, and I’d love to play there — that’s for sure.”

Raya is a Spain international, but he hasn’t actually played in La Liga in his career so far, as he moved to England early on in his career.

He joined Blackburn Rovers all the way back in 2012 and spent seven years there before his spell at Brentford, which was then followed by his move to Arsenal in 2023.