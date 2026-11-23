(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Arsenal will be without David Raya for their Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night, but downplays fears of a serious injury for the goalkeeper.

The 31-year-old was forced off with a shoulder problem during the 2-2 draw at Newcastle on Saturday, with Jamie Redknapp fearing that a lengthy absence for the Gunners’ number 1 would ‘change everything’ for the Premier League champions.

The Spaniard didn’t partake in his team’s open training session on Monday ahead of tomorrow night’s clash against the Bundesliga leaders, although the north Londoners will be breathing a sight of relief after the manager’s pre-match press conference today.

Arteta confirms Raya doesn’t need surgery

When asked for an update on Raya, Arteta replied (via The Independent): “He is not fit for tomorrow unfortunately but it doesn’t look too serious.

“We need some more tests tomorrow but it is quite encouraging with the pain that he was showing immediately after the action – we were all quite worried but it seems to be better than what we expected.

“We expected something much worse, as he could almost not handle the amount of pain that he had.”

Arteta confirmed that the Arsenal goalkeeper wouldn’t require surgery which ‘would have kept him out for months’ if it were necessitated.

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The news could’ve been a lot worse for Arsenal

While Raya’s absence against Dortmund on Tuesday obviously comes as a blow to Arsenal, their fans will mostly be relieved that the Spaniard’s injury isn’t as serious as first feared.

The 31-year-old has been an imperious last line of defence for the Gunners once again this season, with 10 clean sheets in 16 appearances and just 10 goals conceded. Take away the outlying 3-0 defeat at Brighton in September and his concession record looks even more formidable.

Kepa Arrizabalaga is set to step in for his compatriot against a Dortmund side who have a big-name injury casualty of their own in eight-goal top scorer Serhou Guirassy, who’s sidelined with a muscle problem and is not expected back for the Emirates Stadium showdown.

It remains to be seen exactly when Raya will be cleared to return, but the outlook certainly seems brighter for Arsenal after Arteta’s update earlier today.