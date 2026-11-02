(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Footage of match referee Andy Madley’s half-time tunnel conversation with Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães has gone viral following Sunday’s fiery clash at Anfield, raising eyebrows across the footballing world.

Video shows Madley sharing a lighthearted exchange with the Brazilian centre-back in the tunnel just before the second half.

The referee appeared to issue a casual verbal warning regarding fouls, a warm interaction that left Liverpool supporters, already aggrieved by a series of contentious on-field decisions, completely incensed.

Fans on social media slammed the official’s conduct, demanding answers from PGMOL over what many perceived as inappropriate familiarity mid-game.

?| NEW: Liverpool fans are furious after footage emerged showing Arsenal defender chatting with referee. "Gabriel, be careful, yeah you have already got 2 fouls." pic.twitter.com/HjFpN2pBvK — Kalshi FC (@KalshiFC) November 2, 2026

Liverpool denied penalty after Jurrien Timber challenge on Alexander Isak

The controversy deepened as Liverpool felt hard done by after being denied a clear penalty during the 1-0 defeat.

Replays showed Arsenal full-back Jurrien Timber grabbing and pulling the shirt of Alexander Isak inside the penalty box as the Swedish striker jumped to meet a dangerous cross.

Despite visible contact preventing Isak from reaching the ball, Madley waved play on, and VAR official Stuart Attwell opted against sending the referee to the monitor.

Reds boss Andoni Iraola expressed his disbelief post-match, insisting it was a “clear penalty” and questioning why players are forced to fall to the turf to earn decisions.

Arsenal go clear at Premier League summit after historic Anfield victory

Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz, strengthening their position at the top of the Premier League table.

The result marked the Gunners’ first Premier League victory at Anfield in 14 years, ending a lengthy wait for success at one of English football’s most difficult away grounds.

Mikel Arteta’s side also benefited from Manchester City’s unexpected 1-0 defeat against Brighton, allowing Arsenal to extend their advantage in the title race.

For Liverpool, the defeat represented a disappointing setback in a high-profile fixture.

Iraola’s side will feel they had opportunities to take something from the contest, particularly given the disputed penalty incident involving Isak.

However, Arsenal’s defensive resilience ultimately proved decisive as they protected their narrow lead.

The controversy surrounding Madley’s performance is likely to remain a talking point, particularly after the emergence of the tunnel footage.

While the referee’s exchange with Gabriel does not establish any wrongdoing, its timing has intensified scrutiny of the officiating during a fiercely contested encounter at Anfield.