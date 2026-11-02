Liverpool left angry as Iraola changes stance after controversial VAR call

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has admitted he may have to instruct Liverpool players to go down when fouled inside the penalty area after Alexander Isak was denied what appeared to be a clear penalty in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Kai Havertz’s 16th-minute goal gave Arsenal their first Premier League victory at Anfield in 14 years, but the major talking point came when Jurrien Timber clearly pulled Isak’s shirt as the Liverpool striker attempted to reach Bradley Barcola’s cross.

Referee Andy Madley allowed play to continue and VAR declined to intervene.

Iraola’s frustration over Isak decision

As reported by the Mirror, Iraola was adamant Liverpool should have received a penalty.

He said: “The Isak one is a clear penalty, they grab him, everyone see the shirt and probably because he doesn’t dive.”

Iraola then admitted the incident could change the instructions he gives his players, adding: “It is a shame you ask me this question but honestly, yes, if you don’t go down but I think Alex is honest, everyone can see straight away it is a clear pull.”

Sky Sports also reported Iraola answering “Yes, definitely” when asked whether he would tell his players to go down in similar situations in future. Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Daniel Sturridge all felt Liverpool should have been awarded the penalty.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was equally frustrated, questioning why Isak needed to exaggerate the contact when VAR had multiple camera angles available.

Liverpool boss’ comments expose a wider problem

Iraola’s frustration is understandable because Isak appears to have been punished for staying on his feet.

The shirt pull was visible and potentially prevented him reaching the ball. The fact he did not dramatically fall should not determine whether a foul occurred.

That creates the wrong incentive for players. Managers constantly tell footballers not to dive, yet decisions like this encourage attackers to exaggerate contact because officials may otherwise ignore genuine fouls.

Liverpool cannot blame the defeat entirely on VAR. They had 17 attempts without registering a single shot on target, while Arsenal defended exceptionally well after Havertz’s opener.

But Iraola has a legitimate complaint. If VAR can clearly see Timber pulling Isak’s shirt yet still requires the striker to go down before intervening, players will inevitably start doing exactly what Iraola has now suggested.

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